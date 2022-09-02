Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.47-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE VAC traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $141.00. 1,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.83. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
