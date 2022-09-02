Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,036 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $81,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $153.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

