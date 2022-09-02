Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.12. 27,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

