Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGDPF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Marathon Gold Trading Down 16.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 198,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

