ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of ManTech International worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ManTech International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4,007.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

ManTech International Stock Up 0.0 %

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

