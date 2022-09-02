MahaDAO Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00005874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $131,956.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00469710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016003 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.