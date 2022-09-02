Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,165. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

