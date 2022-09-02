Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $159.37. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,269. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

