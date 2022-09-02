Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,487 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 303.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,968,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636,532 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $106,089,000 after buying an additional 423,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NKE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.18. 39,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,306. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.