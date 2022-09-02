Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. 61,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,461,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

