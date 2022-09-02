Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,641. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $85.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

