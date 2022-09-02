Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 666,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,167. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.