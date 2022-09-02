Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,937,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

