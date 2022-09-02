Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 424.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

