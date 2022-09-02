Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 4,745 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

KBE stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,949. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

