Mader Group Limited (MAD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 26th

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is a boost from Mader Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Mader Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.22.

Mader Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor and support for the maintenance of heavy mobile equipment and fixed infrastructure in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers support teams, as well as labor for component exchange, boilermaker and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, trade upgrade program, rail maintenance, and workshops.

