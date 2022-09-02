LunchMoney (LMY) Price Down 5.3% This Week

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $150,115.27 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084941 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

