Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.865-7.940 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.8 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.45. 3,238,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,133. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $403.68.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $17,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 676.0% during the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

