Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-9.90 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.57.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $19.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,765,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,911. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.06. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

