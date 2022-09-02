Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $434.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $427.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.21.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $294.45 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,735,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

