Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $383.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $383.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.96.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $294.45 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.