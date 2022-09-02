Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lululemon Athletica updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.51 on Thursday, hitting $294.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $363,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.68.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

