Lucid Group (LCID) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lucid Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lucid Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 816 2081 2837 117 2.39

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 113.48%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 48.96%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.3% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -16,635.24% -20.79% -9.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -10.61 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -6.63

Lucid Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lucid Group rivals beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

