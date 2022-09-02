LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,007.00

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $1,007.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,995.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085853 BTC.

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,320 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

