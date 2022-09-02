LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0135

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.48 million and $298.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00133508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085783 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,320 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

