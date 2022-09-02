Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $460.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LMT opened at $422.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

