Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Linde worth $144,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Shares of LIN opened at $279.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.82. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

