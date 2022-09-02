Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Up 3.6%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 6,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,604,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,494.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,141,700 shares of company stock worth $206,346,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 76,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

