Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.40

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.40 and last traded at $99.40, with a volume of 4522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.84.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8,440.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,175,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
