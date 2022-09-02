Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.40

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.40 and last traded at $99.40, with a volume of 4522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8,440.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,175,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

