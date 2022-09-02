Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $22.00. 1,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,642,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Lemonade Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

