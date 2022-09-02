LBRY Credits (LBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,169.00

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $11.51 million and $16,169.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

