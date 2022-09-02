Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.90

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 871,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 45,987 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,104.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,219,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 784,148 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 591,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

