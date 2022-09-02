Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lands’ End stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 856,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $390.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lands’ End by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lands’ End by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Lands’ End by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

