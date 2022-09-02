Lamden Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $21,325.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

