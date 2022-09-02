Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

