Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

GE stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

