Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 469.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $57.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.