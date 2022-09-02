Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LIN opened at $279.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.82. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

