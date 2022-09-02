Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,726 shares of company stock worth $29,197,787 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

