Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $38.35 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

