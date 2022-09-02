Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of SOXL opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.