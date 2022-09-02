Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.73, for a total transaction of 13,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,732,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total transaction of 15,340.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total transaction of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total value of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total value of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total transaction of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total transaction of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total transaction of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total value of 9,920.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

BLZE stock traded down 0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.81 and a 52-week high of 36.50.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

