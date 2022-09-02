Kryptomon (KMON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $20,500.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,883.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.68 or 0.15142557 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814482 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.
About Kryptomon
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kryptomon
Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.