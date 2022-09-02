Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

KRO opened at $13.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

