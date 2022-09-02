Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.90. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 29,319 shares.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 233,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,785 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 52,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49,850 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,333,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

