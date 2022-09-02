Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 3,826,505 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,826,505 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises about 15.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 1.29% of Cameco worth $149,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 121,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

