Kopernik Global Investors LLC Buys 50,469 Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,047,222 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the period. International Tower Hill Mines accounts for 1.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 7.19% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 16.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,448. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $94.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.61.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Get Rating ) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

