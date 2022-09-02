Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,405. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

