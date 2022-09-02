Klaytn (KLAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33.04 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $701.05 million and approximately $33.04 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00850412 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015887 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 3,014,402,730 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

