Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 8,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,079,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $767.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 803,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,134,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 84,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 157,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

